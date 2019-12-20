Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Gear Up To Recreate THIS Iconic 90s Song

The trailer for the much-awaited film Street dancer 3D just dropped and fans couldn’t hide their excitement. The film is directed by Remo D'souza, and will star Prabhudheva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from some great dance moments in the film's trailer, the one thing that caught everyone’s attention was the iconic song Muqabala.

Street Dancer 3D song 'Muqabla' out tomorrow

Also Read | Street Dancer 3D: The Movie Is More Than Just Another Dance Film; Here Is Why

The song is one of the most iconic songs in Bollywood history. The song was a raging hit when it first came out and fans were awestruck watching Prabhudheva’s performance. The song is one of the most memorable songs from the '90s that featured a dance performance by Prabhudheva.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor's Movie 'Street Dancer 3D' Was Almost Shelved

The makers of Street Dancer 3D have announced that they will release the song Muqabala once again and it will feature a performance by Prabhudheva. The makers of the movie posted a video in which the lead actors Shraddha and Varun can be seen pleading Remo D'souza to feature them in the song. The actors can also be seen asking the makers to allow them to perform in the song alongside Prabhudheva.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor: Times When The 'Street Dancer' Actor Proved Her Versatility

According to the trailer the movie is expected to be a dance battle among two rival groups. The trailer also featured some heart wrenching emotional moments along with some light-hearted ones. However, the trailer was full of jaw-dropping dance moves and picturesque locations throughout. The film is expected to release on January 24, 2020, and will see an ensemble cast of professional dancers in the film along with Nora Fatehi, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

Also Read | Street Dancer 3D: Remo D’Souza Speaks About His Experience With The Film & Muqabala Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.