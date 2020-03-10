WATCH: Varun Dhawan Calls A Cop On A Paparazzi, Here's What Happened Next

Varun Dhawan is paparazzi's favorite. Time and again, he gets papped attending events with his B-town friends, or at the gym. On Monday, he was clicked outside an office and it seems like that the actor was in the mood to have some fun. In a video, Varun can be seen calling a cop in an attempt to tease a paparazzi. "Darr lag Raha hai Na?" he asked him. He also asked the policeman to tell the paps to be careful when they take pictures. Watch the video below to know what exactly transpired:

Varun Dhawan calls the cops on a pap

Previously, in another video, the actor was seen checking on a person from the paparazzi as the actor's car accidentally ran over a photographer’s foot when he tried to get in the way and take an exclusive picture. The incident took place near Shashank Khaitan's house. In the video, the actor can be heard saying that he never says no to strike a pose for the paparazzi, so why were they making such a commotion? Requesting them to stay calm, he asked, “When have I not given any pictures?”. It was only when the other photographers assured the actor that he is not seriously injured, did he go back inside the house.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D had been a trending topic with a lot of people expecting some outstanding scenes from the film. But the Shraddha Kapoor starrer managed to get a set of mixed reviews for their performance in the film. The movie’s box office collection also reduced gradually and it managed to collect around 50 crores. He will next be seen in Coolie No.1

