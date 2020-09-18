Varun Dhawan Goes On Nature Trail, Banita Sandhu Says, 'Cutie Patootie'

Varun Dhawan has been very active on social media during the lockdown. The actor is currently in Goa with girlfriend Natasha Dalal and keeps sharing special moments on his IG Feed. On September 17, 2020, Dhawan took to his Instagram to share a selfie he had taken with a gorgeous background. Take a look.

Varun Dhawan’s Instagram post

The post, with a minimal caption of just an ðŸŒ´ emoji, has a beautiful background, covered with trees. Fans of the actor couldn’t stop complimenting him. Banita Sandhu, who was Dhawan’s co-star in the film October also commented on the picture. The actress said ‘cutie patootie.” Have a look at the comments:

Fan reactions to Varun Dhawan's Post

About Varun Dhawan

One of the highest-paid celebrities of India, Dhawan has been a part of the Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014. He made his acting debut with Dharma Productions rom-com Student of The Year in 2012 alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra who were also debutantes. Dhawan was assistant director to Karan Johar in his film My Name is Khan before he became an actor.

Varun has been worked in 15 movies so far and is popularly known for his roles in Main Tera Hero opposite Ileana D’Cruz and Shruti Haasan, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; Badrinath Ki Dulhania alongside Alia Bhatt. He also starred in ABCD 2, Sui Dhaaga, Badlapur, and October, all of which received critical acclaim. The actor was also seen in the 2019 periodical-drama Kalank as Zafar opposite Alia Bhatt again. The movie was set during the pre-partition time of India and featured Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Rao Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in other pivotal roles.

Dhawan was last seen in the dance-drama Street Dancer 3D this year in which he played Sahej. The movie saw Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. The actor is to be seen in the titular role with Sara Ali Khan in his upcoming project Coolie No.1 which is an adaptation of David Dhawan’s 1995 film of the same name. The project is to be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani.

