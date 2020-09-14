Varun Dhawan Roped In For Sajid Nadiadwala's Action Entertainer 'Sanki'; See Details

Varun Dhawan has been one of Bollywood's most popular actors, and he has now managed to bag three films. Out of all the upcoming films, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Sanki is the latest movie that has been announced. Pinkvilla has confirmed that Dhawan is going to reunite with the Kick director after their 2017 release Judwaa 2. Read more to know about Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Sanki.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Treats Fans To Adorable Boomerang Video With Furry Friend On The Beach

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Posts Pic With Natasha; Says 'won't Be Afraid As Long As You Stand By Me'

Varun Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming, Sanki

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan has been confirmed to lead the casting team of Sanki. The report mentioned that Sajid and Varun had teamed up for Judwaa 2 which also turned out to be Varun's highest-grossing solo film ever. Now, after three years, the two have decided to reunite one more time.

The report added that Sanki is going to be a masala action film in the space that Varun already specialises in. When the film was being locked, Sajid offered it to Varun who loved it and gave it a go-ahead. The deal has been signed and Varun will also undergo a two-month preparation process for the film before it begins.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and Sajid Nadiadwala were planning to do a film together but they weren't getting the right script. Sanki’s script fits the bill perfectly and it's going to be a well-mounted commercial actioner. Nadiadwala even has the rights to the title and they decided to use it for this project.

Rakesh Arora is currently working on the script of the film and the makers are extremely excited to begin the pre-production of the film. Other than the action entertainer, Varun has also bagged three other Bollywood films with renowned directors. Popular directors like Raj Mehta, Sriram Raghavan and Dinesh Vijan are going to be working with the Badlapur star in the coming months.

Varun Dhawan's latest films

Varun Dhawan will be seen in his upcoming comedy-drama, Coolie No 1. The movies is an upcoming comedy film that is a remake of the 1995 film that has been a prominent film since its release. The latest version of the film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

The film stars popular faces of the Hindi film industry including Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania and Javed Jaffrey. Initially, the film was supposed to be released on May 1 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Reportedly, the makers have decided to release the film during Diwali. It is also going to have a digital release on the popular OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

Also Read | Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saqib Salim's 'Crackdown' Poster Praised By Varun Dhawan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.