Varun Dhawan Reveals He Proposed Girlfriend Natasha Dalal 3-4 Times Before She Said 'yes'

Varun Dhawan, who will be soon seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, confessed to the fact that he was rejected by his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, approximately three to four times before she said "yes" to the actor. In an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the actor's radio show, What Women Want, Varun Dhawan shared that he first met Natasha in the sixth grade, but that wasn't the starting point of Varun Dhawan's relationship with Natasha.

As per Dhawan, their friendship grew from strength to strength in the years that followed up until the time both entered junior college, at which point, the two became very close friends. The video that can be found below is the entire audio-visual transcript of the interaction between Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The episode of What Women Want featuring Kareena & Varun:

In the video that can be found above, one can see that Varun is talking about how it was practically a situation of love at first sight for the actor. Both of them went to the Bombay-based Maneckji Cooper school and their very first face to face meeting was in the said school's cafeteria. The actor can also be seen admitting to the fact that the start of Varun Dhawan's relationship with Natasha Dalal didn't begin instantly as it took four proposal attempts on Dhawan's part until she finally said yes to him.

Dhawan contracted the novel coronavirus while filming on the sets of Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Since then, he has been in isolation. Jug Jug Jeeyo’s cast list also includes veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta. Additionally, Varun will be next seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1.

About Varun Dhawan's girlfriend:

Varun Dhawan's girlfriend, Natasha Dalal is a fashion designer who learned all about fashion designing in the United States. Upon her return back home, she launched her label "Natasha Dalal Label". The fashion house specializes in lehengas, gowns and bridal wear. She secured her degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York.

