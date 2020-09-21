Varun Dhawan Shares Adorable Video Of Father David Dhawan Enjoying IPL Match

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a heart-melting post on his social media of his father David Dhawan enjoying a cricket match. The IPL which usually takes place during the month of April and May had been pushed forward due to the Pandemic. While the entire nation was eagerly waiting for the new season of IPL, Varun Dhawan's father was also amongst the lot who enjoyed the first match of IPL on Saturday.

Varun Dhawan shares cute video of his father enjoying cricket

The first match of IPL 2020 took place between Mumbai and Chennai. Varun Dhawan's father David Dhawan enjoyed the first IPL match between Mumbai and Chennai on Saturday. Sharing a beautiful moment from his home, Varun Dhawan wrote that this was the happiest he had seen his father amid the Pandemic. Amid the tense situation, Varun Dhawan was more than happy to see his father smiling because of cricket. David Dhawan, on the other hand, was happily cheering and clapping as he enjoyed the match.

Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Varun Dhawan often shares about his whereabouts on his Instagram account. From revealing the new posters of his movie to sharing adorable pictures of his niece, his Instagram account is an interesting page to browse. The actor had been in quarantine with his entire family over the months, due to the Pandemic. Only recently, he visited Goa with his long-time alleged girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The actor shared a few pictures from his quick-trip on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D. He will now be seen opposite actor Sara Ali Khan, in the film Coolie No. 1. Directed by his father David Dhawan, the film is an official remake of the original 1995 film of the same name.

