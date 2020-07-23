Varun Dhawan Shows Off His Fitness Game While Performing Yoga On Bhajans; See Posts

Varun Dhawan's gym playlist is quirky and hilarious, and the actor leaves no stone unturned to give proofs of the same on social media. The actor’s posts on social media prove time and again that he does not compromise with his fitness routine. Starting from retro songs to peppy Bollywood tracks, the Student of The Year actor has been practicing yoga and setting major fitness goals for his fans. Recently, the actor shared a series of videos on his Instagram story where he can be seen performing yoga on old Bhajans.

Varun Dhawan flaunts his quirky workout playlist

In the videos, the actor can be seen initially performing some light yoga moves on Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Eventually, like the video moves on, Varun flaunts his washboard abs while doing pushups in his boxers. In the second and third video, the actor can be seen acing the Surya namaskar asana effortlessly while showing off his muscular body.

This is not the first time that the actor has shared his love for fitness with a post on social media. Earlier, Varun treated fans with yet another post where he was seen practicing some yoga postures virtually with his trainer. In the small clip, Varun Dhawan is seen doing Chandranamaskar at home.

In the new video. Varun Dhawan who always nails his yoga sessions can be seen performing several yoga asanas. Earlier, the actor shared a temperature soaring picture which seems to be from his post-workout session. In the picture, the actor can be seen lying on his yoga mat while flaunting his chiseled body in yellow boxers.

(Image credit: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

