Varun Dhawan treats fans to adorable boomerang video with furry friend on the beach

Actor Varun Dhawan recently proved that he is a true dog lover, as he treated fans to an adorable boomerang video with his furry friend on social media. In the cute video, the Dilwale actor can be seen shaking hands with his furry friend. The actor shared the video on Instagram which captured the picturesque view of a beach shows Varun sporting a casual look as donned a T-shirt and ripped denim shorts while he sat nearby the dog and shook hands with him.

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “You had me at HELLO.” Several of his friends from the industry were quick enough to drop their comments under the beautiful post. Actress Divya Dutta was the first one to comment and wrote, “Cuteness Varun.” Tanuj Garg wrote, “So Sweet”. Apart from his friends, his fans and followers also showered their comments under the post. One of the users wrote that both the dog and Varun is looking cute in the video. Another user asked Varun to upload more such pictures with his furry friend. A third user compared his emotions with the dog and wrote that it must be so lucky to get clicked with such a big star. Another user chimed in and wished his desire to become the dog so that e could also get a chance to click with the actor.

Sometime back, shared an adorable picture with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, revealing that he “won’t be afraid” as long as she is with him. On September 12, 2020, Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of himself and Natasha Dalal. The two can be seen posing at a poolside during the nighttime, in the picture. Through the caption, the actor revealed that he “won’t be afraid” as long as she is with him. Varun Dhawan captioned the picture, “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me ðŸ§¡ðŸ¤Â”.

In terms of his recent work, Varun was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D this year. The film didn't fare well at the box office and even fans did not appreciate the movie. His new movie is Coolie No. 1 and is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun and is a remake of the 1995 Coolie No. 1. The film was supposed to release in May and a new date is now awaited.

(Image credit: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

