Everything You Need To Know About The Kalank Actor Varun Dhawan's Family

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful actors of Bollywood in contemporary times as the first eleven films in which he starred were commercial successes and contributed in establishing him as a prominent actor in the film industry. The 32-year-old actor has also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and bagged the 25th position in the list, this year too. The Badlapur actor was no outsider to the industry as he belongs to a film family.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Top 5 Hook Steps That Will Make You Want To Groove To His Songs

Varun Dhawan's family tree

Varun Dhawan was born in the Dhawan family on 24 April 1987. He is the son of the veteran director David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan. David Dhawan is considered one of the legendary directors of Bollywood who has given several iconic films and actors to the Hindi film industry. He has worked with his son Varun in two movies as a director. Varun and David Dhawan's association was loved by the audiences in Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The duo is all set to entertain their fans with yet another comedy-drama which is a remake of Govinda's Coolie No. 1 by the same name. Varun will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in the movie which is expected to release in May 2020.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi And Varun Dhawan Spotted At Airport Post Movie Promotions

Varun also has an elder brother who is a well-known director named Rohit Dhawan and also his uncle Anil Dhawan is an actor. Rohit made his directorial debut with the 2011 movie Desi Boyz starring John Abraham, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Rohit and Varun too, have worked together in the film Dishoom which also starred John Abraham along with Varun.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Has A Cute 'Muqabla' With Little Girl During 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.