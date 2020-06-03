Varun Sharma Says There Will Be A Lot Of Lifestyle Changes Post Lockdown As Well

India has been under a nationwide lockdown for more than two months now, due to the global pandemic, that has affected the lives of many people. From celebrities to migrant workers, the lockdown has had affected the lives of many. Bollywood actor, Varun Sharma recently shared that even after the lockdown gets lifted, there will be many changes all around. Read ahead to know what he said:

Varun Sharma says there will be a lot of changes post lockdown too

Varun Sharma has played supporting characters in many movies and has gained a fair name for himself in the acting industry. The 30-year-old actor has been staying with his mother ever since the lockdown was implemented. During a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Varun Sharma opened up about how he spends his days during the lockdown and how he thinks things will be different after the lockdown.

Agreeing to the fact that the situation has made people very scared, Varun Sharma revealed that there will be many changes post the lockdown. Right from parties to people visiting movie theatres, there will be a change in the entire lifestyle that people have been leading till date. During the candid chat, the actor said that even once when the number of cases decrease, there will be a lot of changes.

The actor said that every individual must have not spent so much time with themselves for the longest time. According to him, there are a lot of different ideologies and self-realisation that one and all must have had during the lockdown. He said people had a lot of time to retrospect and analyse self- behaviour, which will probably bring a change in how they perceive routine post-lockdown.

Varun Sharma also said that in everyday life, people are so busy running around that they don’t get that much time to spend with themselves. This is not by choice but everyone has been given that time to just be at home. For him, personally, said Varun Sharma, everything has become clearer, about what he is supposed to do and what not.

Talking about how to spends his days, Varun Sharma revealed that in the course of these two months, he has watched a lot of films and web content, and therefore started to wake up very late, straight for lunch. Then he spends some time chatting with his mother, after which he would be on his own. The actor revealed that the worst effect this lockdown has had on him is that his sleep schedule has gone for a complete toss.

