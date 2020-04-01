Decoding Vicky Kaushal's ‘alter Ego’ Role From The 2018 Release 'Manmarziyaan'

Vicky Kaushal's 2018 film Manmarziyaan portrayed him as a strong-headed, passionate, lover and the character stayed with many fans. His character was that of an eccentric man who made impulsive decisions throughout the film. Vicky Kaushal's role is defined by his looks as well as his character's rustic dialogue delivery. Vicky Kaushal's role in Manmarziyaan still stands out for many reasons.

Vicky Kaushal donned a rockstar avatar as Vicky Sandhu in Manmarziyaan. Check it out here

Vicky Kaushal had revealed in an interview that Vicky Sandhu is exactly the opposite of him in terms of looks as well as personality. He said that Vicky Sandhu is a reel life-dominating personality and Vicky is so-so in reality. He also said that in reality, he believes in making careful decisions.

However, the Anurag Kashyap directorial's script spoke to him beyond words. Reportedly, Vicky revealed that when he read about Tapsee Pannu's character he decided to be a part of the film. His decision of doing the film was fast-forwarded because of the female lead's character in the film had a brilliant story line.

Manmarziyaan released back in 2018 and Vicky Kaushal had a blast shooting with the cast which also included Abhishek Bachchan apart from Taapsee Pannu. The film was critically acclaimed for its script and storyline. It is a must-watch Vicky Kaushal's films if one is a fan.

Vicky Kaushal essayed the rowdy lover boy of Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a haunted genre film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, part one of the three-part series bankrolled by Dharma Productions. He will be seen in a biographical drama in and as Udham Singh in a Shoojit Sircar directorial. Furthermore, he will be essaying the role of Major Manekshaw in the film Sam.

