Netizens Give Sunny Kaushal's 'The Forgotten Army' A Thumbs Up

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is an all-new show featuring Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, and Rohit Choudhary in the pivotal roles. The Forgotten Army is the dynamic story of Lt. Sodhi and his daredevil band of men and women who fought a heroic battle for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army which was forged out of British defeat in Singapore during WWII and led by the charismatic, indomitable Indian leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 24, 2020, i.e today. The series is helmed by Kabir Khan. Here are the audience’s reviews about the series.

The Forgotten Army's audience reviews:

Just watched the first episode of the forgotten army ... Its awesome .... Totally up to the expectations ...

Do watch it



Surprise package :- @iamsrk ka narration with that depth..

Totally worth it ..



Thanks @amazon#TheForgottenArmy — Salil Bansal (@iamsalilbansal) January 23, 2020

And its up! Shah Rukh Khan's voice. Go and watch #TheForgottenArmy Now! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yYqVe58f6B — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 23, 2020

@sunnykaushal89

You're going to be the reason for a lot of sleepless nights to come! 😍#TheForgottenArmy @PrimeVideoIN — Shruti (@growasyougrow) January 24, 2020

Just watched the all episode of #TheForgottenArmy ... Its awesome



Great Job :- @kabirkhankk while watching all stories heard of Azad Hind Expedition Refresh @iamsrk



I happy to hear @iamsrk voice. Because his family was very close #Generalshahnawazkhan



Thanks @amazon

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/oFO1VCx2AA — Adil Shah Nawaz Khan (@adilshahnawazk) January 24, 2020

#TheForgottenArmy Wonderfully made. Emotional to core. Will literally pull the strings of your heart. A little over the top on dramatization, but perfectly executed storyline. The background score so fit. The depth of voice in the narration by Shah Rukh Khan adds to the beauty. pic.twitter.com/RQDv5gyk1s — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) January 23, 2020

#TheForgottenArmy is really gem.@sunnykaushal89 is looks very promising.

Not rating this lovely series but telling that it is purely beautiful love story. — Ayush Gautam (@aslikanpuriya) January 23, 2020

Watching @kabirkhankk 's #theforgottenarmy on @PrimeVideoIN . This is my second binge watch of the Republic weekend after watching #Thefamilyman yesterday. Was here just 2 listen to @iamsrk 's Voiceover but the story & production values are making me binge watch the whole thing — Pushker (@Tfp_Guy) January 24, 2020

