Vicky Kaushal Shares Drool-worthy Selfie Amid Lockdown, Fans Give Hilarious Responses

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's latest Instagram update is truly a respite from the lockdown which has spread gloom among the people. The Masaan actor stole hearts with his selfie that he captioned, "हाल कैसा है जनाब का?" (How are we doing?). While his jaw-dropping bearded look was adored by his fans, they also gave some rib-tickling responses to him.

Fans took to the comments and answered the actor with hilarious responses like 'Ghar par rah kar mote Ho Gaye 😄' and 'YOU TO OMELETTE : TUM TO MACHAL GAYE O O O YUN HI FISAL GAYE A A A A'. A few of the users also commented on his looks while under lockdown. They commented 'HEY VICKY YOU SUCH A SNACCCC❤️❤️❤️' and 'Tumhara pata nahi par hum toh machal gaye o o o😍🔥'.

The actor has kept his fans entertained with updates about his activities at home during the lockdown. Through his previous Instagram posts, he shared his 'fan' interaction, the omelette challenge and many such quirky updates. He also shared pictures of his new at-home salon session with his brother Sunny Kaushal where he also got himself a haircut.

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which released in theatres earlier last month. He will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzar's film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Uri director Aditya Dhar's trilogy on Immortal Ashwatthama and also in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht.

