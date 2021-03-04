Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Five Years Of 'Zubaan'; Says 'it's Closest To My Heart'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story to share with his fans that his musical drama film titled Zubaan has completed five years today. The actor reposted the poster of the movie that was posted by the director of the film, Mozez Singh which also marked his directorial debut in Bollywood. Along with the picture, Vicky shared that Zubaan is the closest to his heart.

Vicky Kaushal celebrates 5 years of 'Zubaan'

Vicky Kaushal's 'Zubaan'

Zubaan is a musical drama that celebrates music and released on April 4, 2016, exactly 5 years ago. The movie starred Vicky Kaushal and Sarah-Jane Dias in lead roles. Vicky played the role of Dilsher a Punjabi boy who moves to Delhi and falls in love with the Delhi girl Amira played by Sarah-Jane Dias. The movie revolves around Dilsher's journey who is in a dilemma about his identity and what he wants in life.

He develops a fear for music after losing his father and the loss affects him so deeply that he grows up with speech impairment problems and a noticeable stammer. The movie focuses on Dilsher's journey to finding his place in the world while also revolving around the budding romance that develops between the two leads.

Vicky Kaushal's movies and upcoming projects

Vicky Kaushal's debut film Masaan won a lot of accolades for its' stellar script and impeccable cast. Vicky's performance was appreciated by the audience and the critics and he also won the Filmfare award for Best Debut Actor (Male) and the Screen Awards for Best New Promising Actor (Male) for his performance in Masaan. Vicky went on to play the lead roles in a handful of movies but none of them was a blockbuster hit.

Vicky came into the audience's eye after he played the role of Alia Bhatt's husband in the superhit film Raazi. However, he turned into an overnight sensation and the national crush of India after the release of his movie Uri that people still talk about. Uri went on to bag a lot of awards and accolades under multiple categories post it's release. Other notable performances of Vicky Kaushal in Bollywood include Sanju, Love per square foot, Raman Raghav and Manmarziyaan.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh in which he will be playing the role of a revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh who assassinated General Michael O’Dwyer in London as revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh attacks. The movie was expected to release in October last year but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. There have been no updates about the new release date of the movie as of yet. Other than this, the actor is currently shooting for The Great Indian Family which is slated to release later this year. The actor has announced in January that he has signed Aditya Dhar's next venture titled The Immortal Ashwatthama.

