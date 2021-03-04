Vicky Kaushal Shares New Instagram Reel Of Him Doing Box Jumps, Fans Praise His Fitness

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a new video of his fitness exercise. In the video, the actor can be seen doing box jumps with his fitness trainer Mustafa. He captioned the post and wrote " Today's vibes #boxjumps".

Fans showered their love on Vicky Kaushal's video. The post garnered over 56000 likes and more than 400 comments. Several fans were amazed at Vicky Kaushal's fitness and praised him with emojis while several others praised the choice of the song for the video. Check out some of the reactions below.

Vicky Kaushal's social media presence

Vicky Kaushal is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a video with fans showing off his horse-riding skills. In this Vicky Kaushal video, he can be seen trotting gently on his horse as the sun rose in the background. He wrote in the caption "back to basics" as he showed off his skills. Vicky Kaushal has been keen on horse riding since the beginning of 2020. He had to put a pause on this hobby due to the pandemic. Take a look at the post below.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky Kaushal is currently working with Shoojit Sircar for the film Sardar Udham Singh. The film is written by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. Banita Sandhu will be playing the role of the other lead in the movie. The cinematography will be led by Avik Mukhopadhyay and is edited by Shree Narayan Singh.

Vicky Kaushal will play the titular role of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter, who assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh attack. The movie was all set to release on October 2 last year but got delayed due to the pandemic and the new release date isn't announced yet.

Vicky will also be seen in the movie The Great Indian Family in 2021, which is currently being filmed. On January 11, 2021, he also announced that will a part of The Immortal Ashwasthama, which is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by RSVP movies.

Image Credits: @vickykaushal Instagram

