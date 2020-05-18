Vicky Kaushal Thanks 'Euphoria' Frontman Palash Sen For 'best Birthday Gift' Amid Lockdown

Millennial heartthrob Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday and all his fans and followers on social media poured their hearts out to him with best wishes on his special day. Among the ones that stood out was a special post by Indian pop band Euphoria's frontman Palash Sen who performed his superhit song Maaeri exclusively for the birthday boy. He said that it was 'perhaps the best gift (he) could think of in these times' and we agree!

Floored by the soulful performance, Vicky Kaushal shared the video through Twitter and thanked Palash Sen for the best gift which he claimed is 'special' for him. He also channelled the fanboy in him and wrote, 'Maeri for life' for the beautiful song.

Have a look:

This is so so special to me. Thank you Sir, this indeed was the best gift. Lots of love to you. Maeri for life! https://t.co/wwnobcP6iD — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) May 17, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Vicky shared a note of thanks for his fans and spoke about the unique birthday experience that he had amid the lockdown as he celebrated his birthday on Saturday indoors and with family. The actor shared a heartfelt note in which he wrote that he will always remember this birthday as he quipped that not doing the dishes for a day made him feel like a king. He also shared that he was thankful to his fans who made him feel special through their wishes and kind gestures for him on his special day.

Have a look:

On the professional front

Vicky Kaushal rose to fame with his performance as Iqbal Syed in Raazi (2018) opposite Alia Bhatt. He later made headlines for his supporting role as Kamlesh ‘Kamli’ Kanhaiyalal Kapasai in Sanju (2018) along with Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky’s act as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) earned him his first-ever National Award for Best Actor.

Vicky Kaushal is also set to star in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee. He will also reunite with his Uri director Aditya Dhar for The Immortal Ashwatthama and will also be a part of the historic drama film Takht. Kaushal will be essaying the role of Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the character of Dara Shikoh.

