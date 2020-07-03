Vicky Kaushal's Most-liked Pictures On Instagram That Created Fan-frenzy

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most-followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. The actor rose to fame after he appeared in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. With over 8M followers on his Instagram account, Vicky Kaushal's fans shower him with love in the comment section every time the actor posts a picture. Take a look at some of his most-liked pictures on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal's most-liked pictures on Instagram

This monochrome picture of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is one of his most liked pictures. He shared this bare picture of himself from one of his photoshoots with a leading magazine.

Another picture that is most-liked on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram is this picture of himself, by the pool. This picture of the latter took over the internet by the storm. This picture was taken while Vicky Kaushal was out on a vacation with his brother.

Vicky Kaushal posted this picture on his Instagram account in a pair of white kurta and dhoti. The actor looked dapper in his outfit as he smiled and posed with a flag in his hand. Along with the picture that he shared, the latter wrote a caption which said," सबसे प्यारा गुलिस्ताँ हमारा है... #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳❤️". (sic)

Another one of Vicky Kaushal's most-liked pictures on Instagram is this screenshot he shared while video-calling with his mother. The actor has often mentioned his mother in his interviews, speaking of how special she is to him. When this picture went up on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram, his fans showered him with love in the comment section.

Another picture on Vicky Kaushal's Instagram over which his fans went into a frenzy was this picture which was a still from his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. He shared this picture on the occasion of Kargil Divas and also shared a special message along with the picture which said,'' Happy and honoured to share that our Film #UriTheSurgicalStrike will be re-released only for today, July 26th, to commemorate #KargilVijayDiwas. It will be screened for free in 500 theatres across Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support and encouragement to this initiative by @rsvpmovies. Jai Hind 🇮🇳" (sic).

