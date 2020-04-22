Vicky Kaushal Once Suffered Sleep Paralysis; What It Is, Its Causes & Symptoms

Vicky Kaushal has been extremely active on Instagram since the Coronavirus lockdown came into effect. He recently conducted a Q&A session on Instagram. During the session, a fan asked if he had experienced any ghosts in real life. To which, he replied that he has not experienced ghost incidents to date. However, he revealed that he has experienced sleep paralysis a couple of times. This revelation has certainly shocked a number of his fans. Well, if you don’t know what sleep paralysis is, we have a scientific explanation for the phenomenon. Read more to know what exactly is sleep paralysis.

What is sleep paralysis?

Sleep paralysis is a state that occurs when a person is waking up or falling asleep. During sleep paralysis, the person is not able to move or speak. It is also said that the person may hallucinate, hear, feel, or see things that are not present which often instills fear in the person. The paralysis usually lasts less than a couple of minutes and could happen again if not treated or dealt with.

Sleep paralysis causes

A healthcare company has laid out the causes of sleep paralysis in a human. Their surveys state that around 40 per cent of people have faced the problem at some point in their lives. It is also common as almost every culture has a type of explanation or a logical tale for the experience. Some people have also claimed that the symptoms could make the person hallucinate things like vengeful spirits and alien abductors. A major cause of sleep paralysis is sleep deprivation or a lack of sleep. Changing your sleep schedule, sleeping on your back, using certain medications, stress, or other sleep-related problems like narcolepsy could be the reason for sleep paralysis.

Sleep paralysis symptoms

Cannot move and speak

A feeling that something bad is about to happen

The feeling of someone being in your room

The sensation of being pressed on your chest or being choked

An image of a monster, witch, demon, or other imaginative figures

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.