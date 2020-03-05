WATCH: Ananya Panday's Cute Conversation With Paps Post 'Fighter' Shoot

Ananya Panday, who dipped her toes in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, enjoys a massive fan following today. The actor has become the talk of the town with her numerous movies in the pipeline. After Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya will now be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Moreover, her next venture with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda is making headlines due to their adorable chemistry. Only recently, a video of Panday while speaking with the paps post her shoot with Vijay has gone viral.

Ananya Panday's cute conversation with the paps

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's off-screen camaraderie is taking the internet by storm. The duo is reportedly busy shooting for their Pan-India film Fighter, and are often seen travelling to and from in a jetty. Only recently, a video of Ananya Panday returning back to her jetty has gone viral. In it, she can be seen conversing with the paps. Ananya shares a small conversation with the paps, who reportedly were following her through her way. Look at her cute conversation here.

Ananya Panday's movies

On the work front, Ananya Panday's movies are doing well with the audience. She is gearing up for her next with Ishaan Khatter which is titled Khaali Peeli. The movie is helmed by Mabool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Khaali Peeli is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Apart from this, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda’s in his Bollywood debut Fighter. The duo is setting the internet ablaze with their chemistry. Right from warm hugs to bike-rides, Ananya Panday's videos with the Arjun Reddy star are worth watching. Take a look.

