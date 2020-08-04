Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' To Resume Shooting In October; Producer Reveals Next Shoot Location

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vidya Balan starrer Sherni's shoot was halted in mid-March as the country went under lockdown to curb the rapid spread of the novel virus. Almost five months later, the Amit Masurkar directorial is steadily charting out a plan of heading back to the sets of Sherni by the first week of October 2020. In an interview with an online portal, producer Vikram Malhotra revealed the location of their next shoot schedule.

Also Read | Siddharth Roy Kapur And Vidya Balan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Tongue-tied; Read

Also Read | Vidya Balan Watches 'first Day First Stream' Of 'Shankuntala Devi', Says "she Is Here"

Vidya Balan's Sherni to be next shot in Balaghat

Vidya Balan's performance in and as Shakuntala Devi has been receiving massive appreciation by the masses. Now, Vidya is all set to resume the shoot of her upcoming film, titled Sherni. The film's shoot went on floors on March 4 but came to an abrupt halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, it has been reported that the makers have been contemplating to resume the shoot in October.

In an interview with Mid-Day, producer Vikram Malhotra revealed that the next location of Sherni's shoot will be Balaghat and they will be filming in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. He added saying the safety of the cast and crew is of sole importance and thus, they had waited for months to resume work. Elaborating more about the same, Malhotra said that although the number of cases is reducing, the nature of menace is such that they need to have their guards up. The film producer also revealed that 65 per cent of the film's shoot is remaining so they have procured the necessary permission for an extensive schedule in MP.

Also Read | 'Shakuntala Devi' Review: Fans Shower Praises, Say 'Vidya Balan Is As Effortless As Ever'

Vikram also stated that Madhya Pradesh's authorities have assured him that the area is safe to conduct the shoot, but they will still follow the strictest guidelines for the cast and crew's health and safety. He further added saying the shoot of the Vidya Balan starrer would have been wrapped up by May if things had gone according to their original plan. The owner of Abundantia Entertainment also recalled how the team was hurriedly brought back to Mumbai, three weeks into the first schedule of Sherni in Bhopal. He also said that they had little information about the safety measures that needed to be undertaken in the early days of the crisis.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Gives Her Saree 'Shakuntala Devi' Twist For E-promotions Of Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.