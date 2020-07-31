Vidya Balan Watches 'first Day First Stream' Of 'Shankuntala Devi', Says "she Is Here"

Vidya Balan’s latest movie Shakuntala Devi has released now and the actor gave a glimpse of her home as she watched the film. The actor revealed that she was watching her film, first day first stream. She captioned the post on Instagram as “She is here”.

Vidya Balan watched Shakuntala Devi 'first-day first stream'

The post shared by Vidya Balan is doing the rounds on the internet. In the picture, Vidya is seen sitting in front of the television in her pyjamas. Check out the post below.

Fan reactions

As soon as the post went up, fans flooded it with comments. Several fans sent love to the actor and several other fans appreciated the film. check out the fan comments below.

Image credits: Vidya Balan's Instagram

On another note, Vidya Balan had told a media portal that playing the character of Shakuntala Devi helped her deal with real-life problems as well. Balan told the portal that Shakuntala Devi was a woman who owned her choices and stood the ground and her story inspired the actor to believe that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in her life. Vidya told the media portal that her character had a gift and she wanted to celebrate it.

Balan further told the portal that Shakuntala Devi was a woman who did not understand why people told her that she is a wife and mother now so her priorities should change. The actor further told the portal that Shakuntala Devi’s character was one who wanted it all and had it all.

The film has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Fans have expressed how brilliant the actor was in the film and how inspiring her character’s story was.

Shakuntala Devi Cast

Shakuntala Devi is a film that is inspired by the life of a woman, Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the “human computer”. Vidya Balan has played the titular role in the film and it is available to watch on Amazon Prime. The film has been directed by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks India. The supporting cast of the film includes Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta, and Amit Sadh.

