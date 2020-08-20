Vidya Balan's Fun BTS Video Shows 'madness Galore On Sets Of Shakuntala Devi'; See Post

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan shared a BTS video from the sets of her recent movie Shakuntala Devi. She took to social media and posted the same through her official Instagram account. It shows the star having a gala time with her stylist on the sets of the flick. Check out Vidya Balan’s post on the photo-sharing platform. Read on:

Vidya Balan's 'madness galore' on the film set

Actor Vidya Balan shared a fun BTS video through her official Instagram handle on August 20, 2020, Thursday. The star took to the platform and posted a Boomerang on the platform with her stylist. Vidya Balan is visible on the sets of her recent movie Shakuntala Devi. She has opted for a simple look in a plain saree. The actor has sported two pigtails tied with mustard ribbon bows. Balan has also accessorised an oversized pair of glares with the look.

Vidya Balan's Instagram post

Vidya Balan is performing a dance step with the Shakuntala Devi movie stylist Niharika Bhasin Khan. They are standing in the backdrop of a lush green ground, which also features a vintage car that someone is cleaning. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Vidya Balan remembered fun moments on the sets of the biographical drama film. She wrote, “Rapping away on mute...Madness galore on the set of #ShakuntalaDevi â£ï¸...with my maddest @niharikabhasinkhan21. Btw, have you watched #ShakuntalaDevi yet !? It's on @primevideoin ðŸ˜œ.”Vidya Balan has also tagged Niharika Bhasin Khan and asked her fans if they had watched Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime Video. Check out her social media post:

Response to Shakuntala Devi actor's post

Within a few hours of posting, Vidya Balan's Boomerang video garnered more than 1,25,000 likes and around 200 comments on the social media platform. Fans and followers on Instagram replied to the actor’s question in the caption. While many applauded the movie and her performance, others responded with supportive emoticons like heart-eyed smiley, fire, sparkle, joined-hands, and flying kisses. Here are some of the replies by fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform:

