Vidya Balan Posts Picture With A Colourful Background; Fans Say She Looks Like Sita

Many Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Vidya Balan has been doing the same as well. The actor has been sharing several updates about her well-being through her social media. She has recently posted a photo that garnered attention. Read on to know more details:

Vidya Balan’s latest post, fan points out mythological resemblance

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has been quarantining at home and also sharing various updates through her social media. The actor recently took to social media to share a few pictures of herself. In the pictures, one can see Vidya Balan sitting against a colourful background.

Vidya Balan looked elegant, dressed in long-sleeved Anarkali kurta. The actor is sporting minimal make-up paired with a refreshing summery design kurta. She is seen sitting against the backdrop of a colourfully painted wall.

Check out Vidya Balan’s post here:

However, what took away our attention was a hilarious comment by a fan of Vidya Balan. The fan was quick to point out how Vidya Balan’s picture looked like she was looking like Sita sitting in Ashok Vatika. Sita is a character from Hindu mythology and according to several beliefs, she was abducted and taken to Ashok Vatika by the demon, Raavan. Ashok Vatika is believed to be a beautiful garden surrounded by lush green trees and flowers. Hence, the resemblance with Vidya Balan’s picture.

(Image Source: Vidya Balan Instagram)

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Anu Menon’s biographical film, Shakuntala Devi. The film is based on an Indian writer of the same name. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh in prominent roles. It was scheduled to release by May 8, 2020, but has now been pushed forward due to the coronavirus lockdown.

