Vidyut Jammwal's 'desi Workout' Is Full Of 'raw Animal Strength'; Actor Pulls Bullock Cart

Amidst the nationwide lockdown, many celebrities have taken to home workouts to keep themselves fit. Many who don't have in-house gyms are using what is readily available to them like stairs or lifting some furniture.

Fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle to share his version of workout — kalaripayattu — an Indian martial art and fighting style. Pulling a loaded bullock cart, Vidyut is seen using his 'raw animal strength' to perform this action.

Vidyut Jammwal has also shared other videos where he can be seen applying the kalarippayattu techniques to accomplish different feats of fitness. The Commando actor, who is a reportedly a vegetarian, has a large fan base owing to his dedicated diet and physical fitness regimes. He always manages to stun his followers with his exercise videos on Instagram.

Fan asks Vidyut Jammwal if he and Adah Sharma are 'Just Friends', he says 'Not at all'

Vidyut Jamwal uses Kalaripayattu skills to blow off candles, inspires netizens to stay fit

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal was last seen in Commando 3, which was a patriotic action film, and will be next seen in Yaara. It is being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and features Shruti Haasan and Vijay Varma too. Jammwal will also be featured in Haafiz, which is being helmed by Faruk Kabir. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of these films.

Vidyut Jammwal’s next to be a hardcore love story titled ‘Khuda Hafiz’

Akshay Kumar to Vidyut Jammwal: 5 Bollywood stars who are also martial arts experts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.