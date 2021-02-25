Vijay Sethupathi & Katrina Kaif's Latest Film Gets A Title, Check Out Details

Southern superstar Vijay Sethupathi, affectionately known by fans as Makkal Selvan & Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif are all set to share the screen for the first time together. The two actors will appear together for filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's next. In a recent tweet by Ramesh Bala, fans discovered the name for Vijay Sethupathi & Katrina Kaif's movie which will be titled Merry Christmas. Take a look at the tweet below.

More about Vijay Sethupathi & Katrina Kaif's movie

While Ramesh Bala's tweet tells fans the title of the upcoming film, an official announcement has not yet been made. The film is however set to begin filming in April 2021. The premise of the film is said to be inspired by a short film according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, and will be based in Pune. It will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and will be a thriller. Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan has been known to be innovative and original in his work and his upcoming film is slated to be fast-paced. The film will reportedly have no interval and will only be 90 minutes long. The film will reportedly be shot in a period of 30 days with some parts of the film being shot in Mumbai.

What's next for the stars?

Katrina Kaif's latest

Katrina Kaif is currently busy filming one of her upcoming films called Phone Bhoot. The film will be a horror-comedy and will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles along with Kat. Katrina has been sharing pictures with her co-stars from the sets of Phone Bhoot as well. Katrina Kaif's latest also involves the release of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi which the actress has recently finished filming. The film features Akshay Kumar in the lead role along with Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Sooryavanshi was supposed to release last year, but like all others, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is expected to release in April, however, an official announcement has not been made.

Vijay Sethupathi's latest

Makkal Selvan, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to be filming the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, along actor with Aamir Khan. However, according to a Pinkvilla report, things didn't quite work out causing Sethupathi to exit the project. Vijay Sethupathi still has an array of projects lined up for the future despite his exit from the Aamir Khan starrer, with no less than 13 films awaiting filming or release, out of which he will have special appearances in 2. Vijay is still currently awaiting the release of Tughlaq Darbar and 19(1)(a) which have both completed filming.

Image sources - Vijay Sethupathi Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

