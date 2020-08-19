Vikrant Massey Stars In Chetan Bhagat's Book Trailer Again, Makes Fans Go 'it's A Sequel!'

Author Chetan Bhagat recently launched a trailer for his new book, One Arranged Murder. The video has gained many likes but the comments section is flooded with fans mentioning that the plotline sounds similar to the story of The Girl in Room 105, which is another book by Chetan Bhagat himself. Many fans have now commented that the trailer looks like a sequel to The Girl in Room 105. Read on to see fans reaction.

One Arranged Murder Trailer

The 1.30-minute trailer starts with the actor Vikrant Massey explaining the synopsis of Chetan Bhagat's new book. The video is filled with graphic visualisation of the synopsis of the book. Overall the trailer adds an interesting twist at the end, leaving fans more excited.

Fans react to the trailer

Many fans have pointed out that the book seems to be a sequel to his last book. One of them wrote, "The plotline looks similar to Girl in room 105. Just like how Keshav found zara dead in her room, Saurabh finds Prerna dead on the terrace." (sic) Take a look at fans' reaction to the video:

Pic Credit: Chetan Bhagat's YouTube

There were similar reactions on Twitter as well. One fan mentioned, "This sounds exactly like the book "the girl in room 105" (sic). Another fan mentioned, "Come on man. Same characters? Murder again? Whodunnit again? Kya bhai? From five point someone to this? The mighty do fall." (sic) Take a look:

Sir trailer kab aigaa??

Eagerly waiting to know whom are you casting this time.

The girl in room 105 trailler and @masseysahib literally nailed.ðŸ”¥

Kash ek movie v release ho jai casting him. https://t.co/RWC1rNUjgV — FR7 ð“•ð“ªð“»ð“±ð“ªð“­ ™âœ (@FR7Farhad) August 18, 2020

the names remained same , keshav and saurabh were in girl in room 105 — rupam rajshree (@rupam_rules) August 19, 2020

Seems like it's a sequel of Girl In Room 105...by the way can't wait to read it. — Brojesh Mondal (@MondalBrojesh) August 19, 2020

Wahhh

Continuation of 'the girl in room 105' ðŸ¤©ðŸ¤˜ðŸ» https://t.co/UdHfaQAJVS — FARÒ LE ç›Š (@karthik1_1) August 19, 2020

ðŸ˜‚

It is the sequel to the girl in room 105.....literally excitedðŸ˜‚!!!! https://t.co/Q8ygWUo62F — Shubham Kumar Saha (@Shubham05920134) August 19, 2020

Come on man. Same characters? Murder again? Whodunnit again? Kya bhai? From five point someone to this? The mighty do fall. — Dr. Prithvi Nag (@prithvi_nag) August 19, 2020

This sounds exactly like the book "the girl in room 105".. ðŸ˜• — Annie Steve (@annieSteeph) August 19, 2020

Many fans also praised Vikrant Massey's dubbing in the video. Many of them left positive comments about the same. Take a look:

Pls Vikrant massey deserves more appreciation — ðŸ¦‹ (@theglonk__) August 19, 2020

Can't thank you enough for bringing back Vikrant Massey in trailerðŸ˜ he is such a perfect match for ur lead roles. https://t.co/1aD7HRGGnr — Siri Mysore (@siri_mysuru) August 19, 2020

Indias favorite author (?) Chetan Bhagat is back.. ðŸ˜±

with a trailer that looks like a tv or web series..



The best part of trailer is Vikrant Massey!!! https://t.co/ByYB3g9ZVD — Mumbai Group (@MumbaiGroup) September 15, 2018

One Arranged Murder Synopsis

As explained by Keshav, whom actor Vikrant Massey is voicing, the story is about his friend Saurabh and his fiancee Prerna. Keshav explains to the audience that his friend upset with him as he made fun of the couple and how much they love each other. Even though it's an arranged marriage between the two, Saurabh and Prerna act like they are a 'love-marriage' couple, explains Keshav.

The trailer gets interesting when the occasion of Karva Chauth comes up and Saurabh is on his way to see his fiancee. But when he enters the house, his fiancee is nowhere to be found. The caption of the video then reads -

Welcome to One Arranged Marriage Murder, an unputdownable thriller from India’s highest-selling author. A story about love, friendship, family and crime.

