Virat Kohli's 2020 Begins With A Brand New Look As He Goes The Mohawk Way; Pics Inside

Everyone loves to begin their New Year by doing something new. Similarly, Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has kicked off the new year with a new haircut. The new top hair cut makes him look more stylish and charming. Virat Kohli took the Phrase “New Year, New Me” too seriously this time or so does it seem. The cricketer got her haircut done by Aalim Hakim, who is a popular celebrity hair stylist.

Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli shared pictures from his haircut session on his story. In the first picture, Virat Kohli can be seen sitting while Aalim is cutting his hair. In the second and third picture, both of them pose for the picture while Aalim points out towards Virat Kohli’s haircut.

Have a look at Virat Kohli’s new haircut here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated the New Year as they partied with other celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in Switzerland. Taking to Instagram, Virat Kohli posted a picture from their celebration. Virat Kohli opted for a formal suit While Anushka Sharma is all glitzy by opting for a shimmer black gown. The high-slit body-hugging gown was paired with statement heels. Minimalistic makeup with her sleek hair left open completed the look of the Bollywood diva. The duo looked too classy as they posed for the picture.

In a picture shared by Anushka Sharma on her Instagram, the couple can be seen enjoying the New Year with other Bollywood celebs. The picture features Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan ann Natasha Dalal. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the New Year with a big bang.

