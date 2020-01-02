The Debate
The Debate
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Indian Cricket Stars' New Year Wishes On Twitter

Cricket News

Virat Kohli led the Indian cricketing community in wishing fans all around the world a Happy New Year. Read further to know more about who all wished the fans.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team had a marvellous 2019 in all the formats of the game barring the semi-final loss in the ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. Team India commenced the year with a historic 2-1 series win over Australia 'Down Under', which also happened to be their first bilateral ODI series victory in the country. India followed it up with an ODI series (4-1) win in New Zealand over the hosts.

A grey patch followed as the team lost the T20I series in New Zealand before Australia won the T20I and ODI series against the Virat Kohli-led side in India. In the World Cup, India were favourites as they finished the league stage at the top of the standings before suffering a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final. But the Men in Blue were quick to make a comeback as the team won every game on the tour of West Indies.

The home season then started with a 1-1 draw in the T20I series against South Africa before India whitewashed the Proteas in the three-match Test series. Bangladesh suffered the same fate as they were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series and lost the T20I series 2-1. West Indies gave India a run for their money but they too could not win the series and lost the T20Is and ODIs by a similar margin of 2-1. And as 2019 ended, the Indian cricketing fraternity wished the fans a Happy New Year 2020.

Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag lead New Year wishes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Published:
COMMENT
