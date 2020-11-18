Vishal Bharadwaj's 'Mask Kho Gaya': A Musical Take On Importance Of Masks

Just like Kartik Aaryan's rap song "Corona Stop Karo Na" talked about staying safe during COVID-19 pandemic, in the same way, singer-composer-director Vishal Bhardwaj's song Mask Kho Gaya is asking people to not go out without their masks. However, Vishal Bhardwaj song Mask Kho Gaya seems to have a different way of spreading the message for the public. Read on for the complete review on the eccentric teaser of Bhardwaj's song.

'Mask Kho Gaya' teaser

Vishal Bhardwaj teased their fans with a song teaser of his new song titled Mask Kho Gaya recently. The vocals of the song are by singer-composer Vishal Dadlani. The song teaser seems to be advocating people that the Coronavirus is not eradicated from the country and thus people should not be lenient when it comes to using a mask in public places. In the teaser of the music video, the lyrics "Rat khaab me dikha, mask kho gaya mera, aur gusse me kisine gale laga liya" in the voice of Vishal Bhardwaj advocates people to use mask otherwise someone will come and embrace you. Even though the teaser of the song didn't reveal the political take of the song, but according to the announcement that VB made, the song is going to be a take on the contemporary social-political scenario of the country as well. Take a look at the music video of Mask Kho Gaya teaser where the viruses could be seen chilling out holding bottles of cow urine in their hands.

In the poster of the video, one can see that the cartoon version of the world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, and other prominent world leaders could be seen blowing trumpet, while Vishal Bhardwaj and Vishal Dadlani could be seen in their cartoon avatar as well. A few days ago, Vishal Bhardwaj talked about the song while in conversation with Vishal Dadlani, about how he intends to release music every few months to depict the social-political scenario in India. He also mentioned about his qualms about how the people of India would react to their video, as he is expecting a lot of criticism about the song. Vishal Bhardwaj announced about the new song on Youtube and mentioned that it would be released on November 20. Vishal Dadlani also talked about how he too wanted to make songs that talked about realism and the truth of the society. Here is a video announcement that Vishal Bhardwaj made a few days ago.

Vishal Bhardwaj's Twitter also revealed the teaser of his new song. He wrote in his tweet "Bhaiya mask pehanke dekhna!". The song is being released under Vishal Bhardwaj's music label called VB Music Label.

