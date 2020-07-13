Vivek Oberoi Prays For Recovery Of Aishwarya Rai & Bachchan Family After COVID Diagnosis

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has wished a speedy recovery for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with the entire Bachchan family as they are battling the coronavirus pandemic currently. Apart from Aishwarya, her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, husband Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vivek quoted a news story informing of Aishwarya and Aaradhya's COVID-19 diagnosis and wrote that he is praying for the well-being and a quick recovery for the family. Take a look at the Kaal actor's tweet.

Vivek Oberoi's tweet for the Bachchan family

Apart from this, Vivek had also wished for a speedy recovery for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. He mentioned in his tweet that he is praying for their health. Take a look at his tweet.

Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recoveryðŸ™



We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care ðŸ™ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 11, 2020

For the unversed, Vivek and Aishwarya have allegedly dated each other in the past. The two also starred together in the movie, Kyun Ho Gaya Na. The movie also starred Big B in a pivotal role.

Aishwarya Rai's diagnosis

The Devdas actor and her 8-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive for novel coronavirus following their swab tests after Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive on Saturday evening. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had taken the swab test on Sunday as part of the protocol after their family members were admitted to the Nanavati hospital's isolation ward on Saturday evening. The update had been confirmed by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vishwas Mote after the second round of tests. Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope had also confirmed, adding that Aishwarya's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan had tested negative.

Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) July 12, 2020

The Gulabo Sitabo actor announced his COVID diagnosis on Saturday evening after the news broke of him being admitted to Nanavati Hospital. He did so via his Twitter handle, and shortly after, his son Abhishek confirmed that he too had tested positive. As per the hospital's Sunday morning statement, the megastar is now stable with mild symptoms and is under isolation.

