Watch: Dulquer Salmaan Caught Driving Luxury Car On Wrong Side Of The Road In Kerala

Dulquer Salmaan recently made headlines after a viral video of him driving his luxury car on the opposite side of the road went viral on social media. Yesterday, a video of Dulquer waiting on the wrong side of the road for the green signal in his Porsche surfaced on the internet and was quick to catch everyone's attention. In the video, the Malayalam actor could be seen speeding away to get on to the right side after a cop signalled him to do so.

Dulquer Salmaan's car caught on the wrong side of the road by fans

Dulquer Salmaan is a big-time car enthusiast and his Instagram handle is proof. The Zoya Factor actor often posts photos of and with his luxury blue Porsche car on his Instagram handle. Now, on March 3, 2021, Dulquer Salmaan's video driving the same blue Porche car on the wrong side of the road in Kerala went viral and took his fans by shock. In the video clip, the 34-year-old could be seen waiting for the signal to turn green on the wrong side of the road.

However, he was then asked to turn back by a cop. After being signalled by the cop, Dulquer was forced to hit the reverse gear and drive his car all the way back until he merged into the traffic on the right side of the road. The entire incident was caught on tape by two fans who had followed the Kerala State Film Award-winning actor on a bike to capture a glimpse of him.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan's driving video below:

Meanwhile, according to a report by Pinkvilla, last year in July, a probe was initiated by the Motor Vehicles Department of Kerala after a video of Dulquer Salman and his actor pal Prithviraj Sukumaran's cars allegedly racing with each other in Kerala had surfaced online. However, the officials didn't take any action against the actors and stated lacking proven evidence that confirmed the cars were overspeeding. Almost over a month later, Dulquer posted a photograph of his parked car from his road trip and wrote, "My happy place! #roadtrippin #liveyourbestlife #waitingfornormalcy".

Take a look:

