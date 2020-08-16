Aware Of Maharashtra Police Capability But...: Fadnavis Answers On Bihar Police Comparison

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday was asked which police is best - Maharashtra or Bihar in connection to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking to the media in Pune, he said that he has worked with Maharashtra police for five years and he is 'very well" aware of their capability. However, he said many times police work under "political pressure" and they should not do so.

'There are public sentiments...'

"I have worked with the Maharashtra Police for the last five years hence I am very well aware of their capability and I trust them. But many times police work under political pressure and we expect that they should not work under political pressure. Overall in the way this case has come in light, there are public sentiments that this must be transferred to CBI and hence it has reached Supreme Court now and it (SC) will give a correct decision on the case," Fadnavis said.

"A comparison cannot be made between Maharashtra Police and Bihar Police. Maharashtra Police is the best and I have said this earlier also," he added. A lot of questions have been raised over Maharashtra Police probing the death case of the late actor as it has been objecting to a CBI inquiry into the case. It also faced allegations of creating hurdles for Bihar Police which was parallelly probing the case before the CBI started its probe.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, top CBI sources told Republic Media Network that the investigating agency is currently examining the bank documents of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sources said that the CBI, which is probing the death case of the late actor received the bank statements on Friday evening and it has also recorded the statement of a few bank officials. They further said that four bank account statements of the late actor are being examined by the CBI.

CBI probing financial angle first

The sources said that CBI has begun its investigation focusing on the financial angle first and the criminal angle will be examined in the coming weeks. The agency has also collected the necessary evidence from the family members, sources said adding that apart from them, statements of few other witnesses have been recorded. On Friday, CBI met Sushant Singh Rajput's family to collect pieces of evidence. The family is said to have spent 4 hours with Sushant's family, according to sources.

On Thursday, the CBI in its submission filed in the apex court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be allowed by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

