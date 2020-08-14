On Fadnavis' Possible Role In Bihar Poll Campaign, Shiv Sena Drags In Sushant Death Case

On Friday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi linked BJP's Devendra Fadnavis possible role in the Bihar poll campaign to his stance on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sources indicated that Fadnavis' name cropped in BJP's core committee meeting on Thursday. His role in the campaign team for the Bihar election is likely to be made official in the upcoming week.

Alleging that the JD(U)-BJP alliance had failed in governance, Chaturvedi claimed that BJP wanted to seek votes from the tragic death of the Chhichhore actor. To buttress her point, the Sena Deputy leader cited statements made by the former Maharashtra CM and his wife Amruta Fadnavis vis-à-vis Mumbai Police. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has consistently affirmed its faith in the investigation by Mumbai Police and refused to recommend the case to the CBI.

BJP alliance in Bihar has failed in its governance duties&are now set to seek votes from a tragic death while playing with the emotions of a distraught family.

It was clearly political when Mr&Mrs Fadnavis spoke against Maharashtra/ Mumbai Police. Now we know why. https://t.co/nGZw1JWYWu — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 14, 2020

Read: Jiah Khan's Mother Bats For CBI Inquiry In Sushant's Case; Details Dark Side Of Bollywood

Fadnavis' take on Sushant case

While acknowledging the competency of Mumbai Police, Fadnavis noted that there is a huge public sentiment about handing over the Sushant death case to the CBI. So far, he has not called for a CBI investigation unlike some of his colleagues in Maharashtra BJP. On July 31, he instead urged the Enforcement Directorate to register a case to probe the misappropriation and money laundering angle. On the other hand, banker Amruta Fadnavis contended that Mumbai was no longer safe to stay for innocent and self-respecting citizens owing to the handling of the Dil Bechara actor and Disha Salian's death cases.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Has Message For 'warriors' Ahead Of Aug 15 Initiative

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court challenging the transfer of the Patna Police case to the CBI.

Read: Anupam Kher Demands Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Joins #CBIforSSR Campaign