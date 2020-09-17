On Sanaya Irani's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Popular Avatars; From Gunjan To Khushi

Sanaya Irani is widely known for her cuteness and brilliant acting performances since she made her acting debut. Her different avatars are quite appreciated by her fans. Sanaya Irani's shows have been quite popular, especially her show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, among her fans. On the occasion of Sanaya Irani's birthday, take a look at her recent Instagram post along with her popular on-screen avatars that won hearts.

Popular Avatars of Sanaya Irani

Miley Jab Hum Tum's Gunjan

Sanaya Irani gained immense popularity from the show Miley Jab Hum Tum in which she played the lead role of ‘Gunjan’ featuring opposite Mohit Sehgal. She essayed the role of a girl who recently moved to Mumbai with her sister from a village. Her character was a studious and an introvert girl who later meets the basketball champ of college, Samrat, and eventually falls in love with him. Her promising role of Gunjan gained popularity and the show became a hit too.

Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi’s Sanaya

In Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Sanaya had a short role to play but it was something different, unlike her other roles. Here she played a negative role in the show as a friend of one of the lead characters. Her role in the show wasn’t a big one but indeed was impactful. Other actors on the show included Mona Vasu, Ragini Khanna, Ratan Rajput, to name a few.

Chhanchhan’s Chhanchhan

Sanaya Irani essayed the lead role in the show, Chhanchhan. The name of her character was Chhanchhan Sarabhai who lived in Ahmedabad with her family. Her role in the show was of a fun-loving modern girl whose modern perspective towards life were not approved by her mother-in-law. The ups and downs in the life of Chhanchhan portrayed by Sanaya were something that managed to impress the audience.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’s Khushi

In the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Sanaya essayed the role of Khushi, a simple middle-class girl from Lucknow who eventually fell in love with a rich businessman. The lead characters Arnav Singh Raizada and Khushi Kumari Gupta got immensely popular and the show was a hit. Sanaya as Khushi was loved by many.

Rangrasiya’s Parvati

Sanaya played the lead role of an innocent girl living in a rural area of Rajasthan, filled with hatred against the security forces of the border area as she accused them of murdering her parents. Her portrayal in this show as well garnered tremendous praise and love from the audience.

Image Source- Sanaya Irani Instagram

