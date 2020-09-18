5 Sanaya Irani's Pics That Showcase The Popular Actor's Ethereal Beauty

Sanaya Irani, born on September 17, is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry. The actor rose to fame with the character of Gunjan in Star One’s Miley Jab Hum Tum. She has appeared in many well-known Indian television daily-soaps and has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. Sanaya Irani is married to an Indian television actor, Mohit Sehgal. The actor turned a year older yesterday. To mark the occasion, below we share a few Sanaya Irani's pictures that showcase her ethereal beauty.

Sanaya Irani’s ethereal beauty

In this picture, Sanaya Irani can be seen wearing a white colour full-length maxi-dress. Her dress has a turtleneck collar and is full sleeves, with multi-coloured prints all over. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. She has worn silver coloured accessories around and has worn white coloured flats. Sanaya Irani has opted for a natural makeup.

In this picture, Sanaya Irani can be seen wearing a black coloured full-sleeves sweater dress, and a scarf. Sanaya has worn a black coloured belt. She has worn black coloured stocking and black coloured knee-length boots. The actor has left her wavy hair open, giving her hair a centre partition. Sanaya Irani has applied nude shade makeup.

In this picture, Sanaya Irani can be seen wearing a white coloured sequin deep V neck, sleeveless crop-top. She has worn a black coloured frill high-waist skirt . The actor has worn white coloured high heels and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a completely messy look.

In this picture, Sanaya Irani can be seen wearing an orange coloured inner and a blue coloured blazer dress. The dress has a deep V-neck and three-fourth sleeves. She has worn denim material blue coloured boots. She has left her wavy hair open, giving her hair a centre partition. Sanaya Irani has applied natural-looking brown shade makeup.

In this picture, Sanaya Irani can be seen wearing an Indo-Western three-piece set. She has worn a baby pink coloured top with a three-fourth length yellow coloured high-waist shirt. She wore a yellow coloured shrug, with three-fourth length sleeves. The actor has worn golden coloured high heels and silver coloured accessories. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition. Sanaya Irani has applied natural-looking makeup.

