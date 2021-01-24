When Athiya Shetty Revealed Who She Wanted To Romance On The Big Screen

Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty made her debut with the Bollywood film Hero that released in 2015. Before the release of the film, during an interview for the film’s promotion, Athiya revealed about whom she wanted to romance with on the screen. Read ahead to know more.

Athiya Shetty's interview

In an interview with SpotboyE, she was asked if she had a wish list of guys that she wanted to romance on-screen with Ranveer Singh or anyone else. She replied saying that she would love to work with all of them and they are all so talented. She said that she rather had a wish list of directors that she wanted to work with and that was more important for her. When she was asked to name a few directors, she named Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali. She further added that she loved their cinema and their world.

She said that their characters were very beautiful, and one came out of the theatres thinking about their characters while they stuck with them. The actor further said that these directors presented their actors beautifully and their world of romance and love was beautiful. During the Interview, she was also asked other questions such as how she observed her contemporaries and their talents, her crush actor and more. While mentioning her favourite characters from Bollywood films, she mentioned that she was obsessed with the characters of Kareena Kapoor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kajol from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Preity Zinta from Kal Ho Na Ho. She was also asked that if ever she was offered two films, one with Sharukh Khan and the other with Salman Khan that clashed, which one would she pick. She said she loved both of them, but Salman was her favourite and didn't comment any further.

Athiya Shetty's movies

Hero is a romantic action film directed by Nikkhil Advani. It is the remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name. Athiya Shetty played the role of an aspiring dancer, Radha Mathur who fell in love with a kidnapper, played by Suraj Pancholi. Athiya was nominated for the Best Female Debut for this film.

After Hero, she featured in various magazine covers and also became the brand ambassador for Maybelline New York. Later, she appeared in the romantic comedy Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz. Next, she was seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Soon, she will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film Hope Solo.

