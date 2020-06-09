When Deepika Padukone Tried 9 Things She Had Never Done Before; See Video

Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry. Off-screen, she is known for her fun-loving persona. Two years ago, the actor decided to try nine things that she had never done before. It was part of a video by Allure. So, Padukone answered her fans’ questions after inhaling helium, applies makeup on a stranger while being blindfolded, and doing other interesting things.

Deepika Padukone's video

The popular video series also includes Paris Jackson, Dakota Johnson, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few. So, in Deepika Padukone’s video, she begins by picking up a balloon and reads out the question aloud. She inhales helium from the balloon and attempts answering the question, which was about the actor’s favourite animal that she would love to pet. However, the actor hears her high pitched voice and weird sounds before laughing hysterically. She tries doing it twice before moving ahead for the second round.

Deepika Padukone blindfolds herself and tries applying lipstick on a stranger. First, she attempts to find out her lips and applies the lipstick, which was a bit messy. However, the stranger gets quite impressed with the actor’s efforts as it turns out to be fine. The duo takes cute selfies while wearing lipstick.

After this, Padukone tries clip-on bangs, which the actor never tried before. She gives hilarious poses and adores herself in the mirror. The actor also showcases her talent by trying to give a tarot reading. She shuffles her cards and askes someone to pick one from the lot. Deepika Padukone gracefully delivers her readings, which makes a lot of sense to the woman on the other side.

Later on, she successfully plays badminton in stilettos before making someone sit on the chair and trying to tie his hair in a bun. The actor simply ties his hair in a ponytail and makes a fluffy bun, which looks quite cool. Deepika Padukone also makes a self-portrait with Lite Brite. It is a board game on which people can design images using coloured pegs. The actor focuses on making a straight nose and proudly exclaims about her successful attempt.

The actor finishes her video by enthusiastically jumping in moon shoes and showcases moonwalk in moon shoes with the help of two people. She also expresses her excitement in trying out pickle flavoured popsicle which does not have calories, gluten or sugar. However, she hates its smell and concludes the video.

