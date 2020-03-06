Everytime Hina Khan Proved Red Is The Colour Of 'Love'; See Pictures

After Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, Hina Khan is now gearing up for her next titled Lines, by Hussain Khan. Ever since she made her debut in Bollywood, she is turning heads with her style statements and witty replies during interviews. Fashion inspiration to many, Khan is very active on social media and keeps updating fans with her whereabouts. If you sneak into Hina Khan's Instagram, you will see that the actor has often sported red outfits. A look at all the times when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star's pictures define love for the happy colour.

Hina Khan's stunning red outfits

Only recently, Hina Khan pulled off a bright red casual dress on one of her sunny days. She teamed it with a polka-dot hairband and posed in her uber-cool style. Her vibrant dress shined perfectly in the sunlight.

When Hina Khan escaped to Pushkar, she shared a slew of pictures flaunting her vacation outfits. She sported a bright red tee and a denim skirt. With a pair of boots, she looked classy.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor donned an all-red dress for another happy day in Pushkar. She clubbed her outfit with a pair of quirky sunglasses and a hat. Take a look.

Hina Khan's photos in no time set the internet ablaze. She opted for a red attire for Valentine's week. In the caption, she wrote, 'Red, the colour of love'. With messy hair, she looked gorgeous.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 11, Khan, along with her team, was all decked up for the luxury budget task. She wore a red two-piece and opted for a bold makeup. With a neat hairdo, Hina Khan's photos defined glam.

