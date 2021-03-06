When Ishaan Khatter Made Katrina Kaif Upset And Siddhant Chaturvedi Enjoyed The Show

On March 5, Katrina Kaif interacted with her fans in a fun QnA session. The actor answered several questions regarding unseen pictures, breakfast and even her favourite holiday destination. One of her fans asked her to share details about the last time when she was upset. Katrina Kaif went on to share a video with Ishaan Khatter when she was playing badminton with him.

In the video, Katrina Kaif is spotted arguing with Ishaan Khatter while playing badminton. The actor is seen pointing out how Ishaan is playing at a lower angle which makes it difficult for her to take a shot. Ishaan is also spotted arguing as he counts the total points of the match. Later, in the video, Katrina is spotted getting frustrated as she is not able to take a proper shot. She shared the video and wrote, "when @ishaankhatter was cheating at badminton".

Kaif also shared the second part of the video where she called Siddhant Chaturvedi a neutral umpire. In the video, Siddhant is seen making fun of Katrina as he counts the points and later, she is seen asking Siddhant to tell Ishaan to play properly. Check out Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Phone Bhoot's next schedule to begin in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif would be seen in the movie Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor has recently returned to Mumbai after completing a shooting schedule in Udaipur. According to a report by Mid-Day, the product design team of the Gurmeet Singh directorial is working hard to build a set in Goregaon's Film City for the upcoming schedule. The report also suggests that Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant might report to the Film City set on March 6 if everything goes as planned.

A source close to the film revealed to the online portal that after their Udaipur schedule, Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant will be shooting some indoor scenes in the Film City soon. The report suggests that a major part of the movie would be shot at Film City including indoor scenes. Reportedly, director Gurmeet Singh has charted out a schedule of 20 days and has procured combination dates of the lead trio.

About Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is a horror-comedy helmed by Gurmeet Singh while it is jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time ever in the film. The trio will be seen essaying the role of ghostbusters in Phone Bhoot. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

