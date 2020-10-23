Dream11 IPL's 'El Clasico': Chennai-Mumbai Clash Excites Fans Despite MSD & Co.'s Failures

Two of the most popular teams will reignite their rivalry in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as they lock horns in the 41st match of the season on Friday. The Chennai-Mumbai rivalry needs no introduction as cricket enthusiasts consider the clash as 'El Clasico'. The two teams have featured in several iconic matches over the years. The contest is a much anticipated one, as it will define Chennai's fortunes of their Dream11 IPL stint this year.

Fans exhilarated ahead of the Chennai vs Mumbai 'El Clasico'

Both the teams have exciting T20 superstars in their ranks. While Chennai depend on their seasoned veterans, Mumbai have an ideal mix of youngsters and experienced campaigners. It becomes imperative for MS Dhoni and co. to deliver in this contest, considering their dismal state on the points table. The passionate fans of both franchises are waiting with batted breath for the epic duel.

Today is match day #CSKvsMI



Sharjah, the venue for the clash between Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians. Two teams which were fierce competitors all these years but this year has been a different story. CSK has been nowhere while MI have played like champions. #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #CSKvsMI — Akshay (@CricHat) October 23, 2020

Exciting contest today 🔥 #CSKvsMI matches are always a treat to watch #IPL2020 — vishal pandiyan (@vishal_6194) October 23, 2020

Chennai vs Mumbai live game

The two teams will meet at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday for the match that promises to be a high-octane battle between bat and ball. The two teams have faced each other in 29 matches so far in the competition. Mumbai have an upper hand in terms of their past records as they have 17 victories whereas their counterparts have 12.

Mumbai and Chennai also featured in the opening game of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai emerged victorious after a competitive game of cricket. Rohit Sharma will want to take a cue from the franchise's success over Chennai in the previous edition. The defending champions won all the four matches against Chennai in 2019, including the finals.

Chennai vs Mumbai prediction

Mumbai are comfortably seated at the third position on the points table with twelve points to their name. They hold a chance to jump to the second spot with a win in this encounter. Rohit Sharma's injury scare might worry the Mumbai setup, however, there is no official update on his availability for the match.

The Chennai side have had a lacklustre run so far in the competition. The team's batting unit especially has looked vulnerable in the middle overs. With Dwayne Bravo ruled out due to an injury, the match could finally mark Imran Tahir's return to the playing eleven. Chennai are in dire need of a win as they languish at the bottom of the table. Based on both the team's stints in the league so far, Mumbai will be the favourites to clinch a victory.

