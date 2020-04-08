Kriti Sanon, Taapsee And Janhvi Share Posts Of Sibling Bonds Like Never Before

Many Bollywood actors have been spending time with their siblings. The lockdown has seen celebrities not only improving their various skills but also spending time with their family members as well. Bollywood siblings like Kriti Sanon with sister Nupur, Taapsee Pannu with sister Shagun and Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi have been giving some major goals on social media. Here are pictures of Bollywood siblings during the lockdown that depict their bond. Read on:

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video of her travels with sister Nupur Sanon. The two sisters were seen having fun in London. The video not only inspired fans but also had them leaving several comments on the post.

Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of her and Taapsee. The sisters were seen laughing at the camera. Shagun captioned the post stating how she misses her sister, Taapsee Pannu.

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet post of her with her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were seen donning miniskirts and white shirts. The two sisters not only looked adorable but also share a strong bond.

