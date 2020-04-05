When Ranveer Singh Revealed 3 Things He Could Never Live Without; Read Details

Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Since his debut in Band Baaja Baarat in the year 2010, the actor has delivered some impressive performance in films like Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadkne Do, Lootera and many more. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal back in 2019, Ranveer had spilled the beans on the three things that he could not live without. Read to know more about the throwback interview.

Things Ranveer Singh cannot live without

In an interview with one of the entertainment portals, Ranveer was asked about the three things that he could not live without. Ranveer answered that he could not live without hugs, kisses, and smiles ever. Later, he also revealed that he wanted to live without hate, ignorance and heartlessness. Further in the interview, he also revealed one trait of his favourite onscreen characters he admired — from Ram-Leela to Gully Boy.

Talking about his initial days in Bollywood, the actor had also shared that when he was new to the industry, he felt that he knew everything. However, all these years in the industry made him wiser than he was back then. He confessed that he now feels like a beginner who is learning the craft. The more films he did, the more he understood that he knows nothing.

On the work front

On the professional front, the actor will be seen next in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial '83 which is based on the events leading to the historic win for India at the 1983 cricket World Cup. The actor will be essaying the role of the 'Haryana Hurricane', Kapil Dev, in the film while Deepika will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev. The movie was originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Apart from this, he will also feature in Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey, which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

