The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Salman Khan Made A Special Appearance In A Punjabi Song After His Bollywood Debut; See

Bollywood News

Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in a Punjabi folk song by Sukhwinder Singh right after his Bollywood debut. Check out the clip as it surfaced the internet.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan kick-started his acting journey with J.K Bihari’s Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. In his career spanning over thirty years, Khan has managed to rule the hearts of his fans and rocked the box office with his incredible performances. He debuted as a leading character in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and since then there was no looking back. 

However, it is a rarely known fact that Salman Khan made his screen presence in a song after marking his Bollywood debut. He briefly appeared in a Punjabi folk song Jugni which was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor looked unrecognizable in the video song. 

Recently, clips from the song featuring Salman Khan was released by a fan club on social media. It took the internet by storm and spread like wildfire. Therefore, in no time, it became viral and people could not get enough of it. 

Salman Khan can be seen wearing a sleeveless t-shirt and baggy pants. He looks busy combing his hair before getting interrupted by a fangirl, who approaches to meet him. He looks like a renowned actor who is shooting a film in the video. Therefore, it marked Salman Khan’s debut in a Punjabi music video. 

Also read: Salman Khan Teaches Nephew Ahil How Pose Like 'Sultan'; Watch Here

Also read: Salman Khan's Niece Ayat Sharma Is His 'look-alike', Fans Comment On Aayush Sharma's Post

On the work front 

On the professional front, Salman Khan will star in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, this film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020. 

Salman Khan also collaborated with Prabhu Deva with the third sequel in the Dabangg franchise. However, the film did not emerge out to be successful. Dabangg 3 received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Released on December 20, 2019, the film also featured Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13's Arti And Vishal Are Grooving To Salman Khan's Iconic Song; WATCH

Also read: Salman Khan & Sooraj Barjatya To Team Up Again For Another Emotional Family Drama

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES