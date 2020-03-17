Salman Khan Made A Special Appearance In A Punjabi Song After His Bollywood Debut; See

Bollywood actor Salman Khan kick-started his acting journey with J.K Bihari’s Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. In his career spanning over thirty years, Khan has managed to rule the hearts of his fans and rocked the box office with his incredible performances. He debuted as a leading character in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and since then there was no looking back.

However, it is a rarely known fact that Salman Khan made his screen presence in a song after marking his Bollywood debut. He briefly appeared in a Punjabi folk song Jugni which was sung by Sukhwinder Singh. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor looked unrecognizable in the video song.

Recently, clips from the song featuring Salman Khan was released by a fan club on social media. It took the internet by storm and spread like wildfire. Therefore, in no time, it became viral and people could not get enough of it.

★Did u know #SalmanKhan had a cameo in a Punjabi song ‘Jugni’ by Sukhwinder Singh before #MPK.He Looks Absolutely unrecognizable in it.Being Fitness Lover tht He’s,in vid too,we get a Glimpse of His Ripped Biceps in a Sleeveless tee&It’s an unmissable sight for every Salman fan. pic.twitter.com/t6f7d8wd7T — SalmanKhanHolics.com (@SalmanKhanHolic) March 16, 2020

Salman Khan can be seen wearing a sleeveless t-shirt and baggy pants. He looks busy combing his hair before getting interrupted by a fangirl, who approaches to meet him. He looks like a renowned actor who is shooting a film in the video. Therefore, it marked Salman Khan’s debut in a Punjabi music video.

On the work front

On the professional front, Salman Khan will star in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, this film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Salman Khan also collaborated with Prabhu Deva with the third sequel in the Dabangg franchise. However, the film did not emerge out to be successful. Dabangg 3 received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Released on December 20, 2019, the film also featured Sonakshi Sinha reprising her role of Rajjo.

