When Vicky Kaushal Revealed He Is Not Commitment-phobic; Read

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been making the headlines for several reasons. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor talked about several things, including how he is different from his Manmarziyaan character and that he does not have commitment issues.

Vicky Kaushal has no commitment issues

According to reports, Kaushal, who is all set to star in films likes Takht, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Manekshaw, and Udham Singh, stated that he is very different from his Manmarziyaan character and said that he has no commitment issues. Talking about his personal life and relationships, the Sanju actor also said that there are times when situations get tricky and there are fictions in a relationship.

Kaushal stated that he has been through such times and stated that despite that, he was never a commitment-phobic person. He said that if it is a “right time and a right scenario” one should just ''take a plunge''. He further added that ''if it is too early'', he does not like to give ''hopes'' to the other person. The actor said that one should not keep anyone in a bubble, away from the reality of the situation. He also said that he likes to be upfront about things and people should do and be the same.

Kaushal added that in the film Manmarziyaan, his character is known for having cold feet but in real life, he said, he is very different. Talking about how he is, when he is in love, Kaushal said that he is quite an ''old school'' person. He further said that there are four pillars to a healthy relationship. There should be ''trust, understanding, support, and letting the other person be who they are''.

The actor further said that for him, there is beauty in a relationship, when one sits with a partner in complete silence for hours and not feel awkward at all. He mentioned that when such a thing happens, he knows that ''she is the one'' for him. Kaushal further said that he is not ''complex'' and added that communication is extremely important.

