Where Is Jugal Hansraj Now? His Journey After Critically-acclaimed Performance In 'Masoom'

Actor Jugal Hansraj is a famous face amongst the Indian audience as he has been an active part of the film industry between 1983 and 2019. He started off as a child artist and continued to grab attention for 45 years, with films like Mohabbatein and Darna Mana Hai, amongst others. He has also written a children’s book which was appreciated and endorsed by a few leading Bollywood personalities.

Where is Jugal Hansraj now?

Jugal Hansraj is a well-known actor who started off his work in the film industry at a very young age. As a child artist, he has worked in films like Masoom, Sultanat, and Karma, amongst others. A few years later, he was seen portraying the key role of Sameer in the blockbuster film Mohabbatein, alongside actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Uday Chopra, amongst others. In the early 2000s, he was seen in a number of films including Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe, and Soggadu, where his performance was appreciated.

In the year 2016, Jugal Hansraj was seen playing the role of Mohit Dewan in the Vidya Balan film Kahaani 2. He was also seen in the shoes of Rohit in Promise Dad and as Ved in the mini television series Time Out. Jugal Hansraj made a comeback in the year 2019 with the Netflix original, What Are The Odds? where he did the voiceover for the character Bunty. He has also been a part of the TV series Grey Stories.

Jugal Hansraj went on to release his first computer-animated film, Roadside Romeo, in 2008, which was written and directed by him. The film also featured actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, amongst others. He also directed the Priyanka Chopra film Pyaar Impossible! which failed to earn well at the box office.

Actor Jugal Hansraj also released his own book called Cross Connection, which was a children’s book with a fictional touch. The book was also endorsed by a leading Bollywood artist along with a few encouraging words.

Read Jugal Hansraj And Family Apt For 'Masoom' Sequel Cast, Teases Shekhar Kapur

Also read Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Salaam Namaste': Here's Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Recently, actor Jugal Hansraj had posted about his career on his official Instagram handle. The actor posted a television commercial which he had done with the Indian wrestler Dara Singh. He mentioned that this commercial marked the beginning of his long career in Bollywood. Have a look at the post here.

Read Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Shekhar Kapur Submits His Statement To Police Through E-mail

Also read How To Make A Video On Roposo? Step By Step Explanation And Other Details Inside

Image Courtesy: Jugal Hansraj Instagram and YouTube (Shemaroo Filmi Gaane)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.