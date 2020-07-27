Where Is Rinke Khanna Now? Know What Twinkle Khanna's Sister Is Up To These Days

From the late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna to Twinkle Khanna, almost every member of Bollywood's Khanna family is quite famous and well-known in the industry. However, there is one member who has been away from the limelight-Rajesh Khanna & Dimple Kapadia's youngest daughter and Twinkle Khanna's sister Rinke Khanna. Rinke was an actor who failed to make it big in Bollywood.

Rinke Khanna made her film debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. The 1999's film also stars Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri. Helmed by Raj Kaushal, upon the film's release, it received mixed to positive reviews. Post Rinke's debut, she changed her screen name from Rinkle to Rinke. The actor was last seen in 2004's Chameli, and since then Rinke has not worked in any Bollywood film.

In 2003, Rinke Khanna got married to Sameer Saran. Reportedly, he is a businessman. As per reports, after withdrawing herself from acting, Rinke Khanna, along with her husband and daughter Naomika shifted to London, United Kingdom. After years, the former actor also had a son. Rinke Khanna keeps distance from both media and social media. She occasionally makes public appearances with her mother, Dimple Kapadia and sister, Twinkle Khanna.

In the recent past, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram and shared a post dedicated to Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomika Saran. The picture was still from Naomika's upcoming short film. She captioned the post saying, "Well done Naomika! So proud of these young girls who have made a short film on what it’s really like to be a teenager today! Follow @project_tanaav to know more". Twinkle and Dimple Kapadia are often seen hanging out with Naomika in the city. They have been snapped multiple times together by the paparazzi. Check out the post below.

Rinke Khanna's movies

Rinke Khanna made her debut in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. Later that, she was spotted in 2000's Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, alongside, Govinda and Sonali Bendre. Rinke Khanna was also part of Tusshar Kapoor's debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The film also features Kareena Kapoor.

Rinke Khanna has also tried her luck in Tamil movies. She was featured in one Tamil film, Majunu in the year 2001. As per reports, the film performed well at the box office. Some of Rinke Khanna's other movies include Yeh Hai Jalwa, Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye, Jhankaar Beats and Chameli. 2004's Chameli was her last film. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

