Which Character Suits Your Personality The Most- Kokilaben, Rashi, Or Gopi? Take The Quiz

Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been enjoying its share of fame ever since the parody rap song by Yashraj Mukhate went viral across social media platforms. While everyone figures out 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', you can find out which character in the famous serial is similar to your personality. Here is a short quiz for you to find your twin sister among Kokilaben, Gopi Bahu, and Rashi.
Saath Nibhana Saathiya personality quiz
-
What is your daily fashion preference like?
- Simple & Comfy
- Traditional & neat
- Stylish with a personal touch
Image courtesy: Canva
-
Would you blame your siblings to get out of small troubles?
- No, I am a protector
- Just accept my mistake righteously
- I don’t mind as long as I stay out of trouble
Image courtesy: Canva
-
What would be your general nature towards troubles and hurdles?
- I am the careful one
- I am a problem solver
- Trouble maker
Image courtesy: Canva
-
What will you do if your brother/sister creates a problem for you? (by mistake)
- Forgive, it is fine
- Tell them sweetly where they went wrong
- Give them a piece of my mind
-
What food item would you go for?
- Upma
- Channe
- Italian dishes
Image courtesy: Canva and food chatpata Instagram
-
How important is money to you?
- Barely means anything
- Need a certain, necessary amount
- Want to keep it flowing
Image Courtesy: Canva
-
If you had a choice, whom would you live with?
- Cousins
- Parents
- Best friend
-
A bunch of family friends are coming over for a formal function, what do you have in mind in terms of party food?
- Put in efforts and make everything at home
- Proper meals like thali and biryani
- Order a few pizzas
-
An activity seems risky but will give you some worldly pleasures. What will you do?
- Rather not
- Not without a safety net
- Go for it, no regrets
-
What will you do if you want something dearly but your parents do not approve?
- They said no, it is a no
- Push a little and try to convince
- I am doing it anyway
Image courtesy: Canva
Answer Key
Write down your responses to the above questions on a piece of paper and tally out the option which has been getting more weightage than the rest. Here are the answers.
Mostly A- Gopi Bahu
Mostly B- Kokilaben
Mostly C- Rashi
Image Courtesy: Still from Saath Nibhana Saathiya
