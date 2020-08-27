Which Character Suits Your Personality The Most- Kokilaben, Rashi, Or Gopi? Take The Quiz

Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been enjoying its share of fame ever since the parody rap song by Yashraj Mukhate went viral across social media platforms. While everyone figures out 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', you can find out which character in the famous serial is similar to your personality. Here is a short quiz for you to find your twin sister among Kokilaben, Gopi Bahu, and Rashi.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya personality quiz

What is your daily fashion preference like?

Simple & Comfy Traditional & neat Stylish with a personal touch

Image courtesy: Canva

Would you blame your siblings to get out of small troubles?

No, I am a protector Just accept my mistake righteously I don’t mind as long as I stay out of trouble

Image courtesy: Canva

What would be your general nature towards troubles and hurdles?

I am the careful one I am a problem solver Trouble maker

Image courtesy: Canva

What will you do if your brother/sister creates a problem for you? (by mistake)

Forgive, it is fine Tell them sweetly where they went wrong Give them a piece of my mind

What food item would you go for?

Upma Channe Italian dishes

Image courtesy: Canva and food chatpata Instagram

How important is money to you?

Barely means anything Need a certain, necessary amount Want to keep it flowing

Image Courtesy: Canva

If you had a choice, whom would you live with?

Cousins Parents Best friend

A bunch of family friends are coming over for a formal function, what do you have in mind in terms of party food?

Put in efforts and make everything at home Proper meals like thali and biryani Order a few pizzas

Read 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' Fame Gia Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To Rasode Me Kaun Tha Video

Also read Here's The Actual Scene Where Kokilaben Grilled Gopi Bahu, Watch Video

An activity seems risky but will give you some worldly pleasures. What will you do?

Rather not Not without a safety net Go for it, no regrets

What will you do if you want something dearly but your parents do not approve?

They said no, it is a no Push a little and try to convince I am doing it anyway

Image courtesy: Canva

Answer Key

Write down your responses to the above questions on a piece of paper and tally out the option which has been getting more weightage than the rest. Here are the answers.

Mostly A- Gopi Bahu

Mostly B- Kokilaben

Mostly C- Rashi

Read Real Name Of Rashi Of 'Saath Nibhana Sathiya' And Other Actors Who Featured In The Show

Also read Gopi Bahu Aka Gia Manek Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Pics, Fans Ask 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'

Image Courtesy: Still from Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.