Who Is Dhairya Karwa? All About His Role In '83 And How He Feels About It

Kabir Khan directed '83 is going to hit the theatres soon and the pictures shared by the cast on Instagram is making a lot of buzz in the town. The movie is based on the victory of the Indian cricket team in the Cricket World Cup 1983 lead by the all-rounder Kapil Dev. While everyone was excited to see Ranveer Singh getting into the avatar of the former Captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, many are surprised that the rest of the cast has also turned themselves so accurately into their respective roles. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Bowman Irani, Dhairya Karwa, Saqib Saleem and more.

Who is Dhairya Karwa? Which role is he playing in the movie '83

Dhairya Karwa is well-known for his incredible acting in Vicky Kaushal starrer URI: The Surgical Strike. The newcomer plays the character of Captain Sartaj Singh Chandok, a senior officer of the Indian Army. Now, Dhairya is all set to rock the role of the legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri. His entry in the movie for the part was announced on social media on April 15, 2019.

In an interview, he was asked about his feelings regarding the role. Karwa said that he finds the role challenging and fun to play. He also mentioned how he got selected through several rounds of audition from acting to cricket. The actor revealed that the role is interesting and he feels excited to play it. He also revealed in an interview that it was hard for him to adjust into Ravi Shastri's left-arm bowling as he is a right-hander.

However, he feels grateful and proud to have been selected to be a part of such great movies. The movie, '83 is going to be released on April 10, 2020. It is a treat to the fans who love cricket and want to relive the moments of the team's first victory.

