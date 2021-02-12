Who Is Ira Khan's Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare? Here's All We Know So Far

Ira Khan is not single anymore. In her recent Instagram post, Ira Khan confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira yesterday took to Instagram and shared a post for Promise Day. In the post, she posted multiple pictures of her and Nupur. So, who is Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare? Find out below.

Who is Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare?

Ira Khan is one of the most talked-about star kids in the Hindi film industry. Even though Ira maintains a low profile, she is extremely active on social media and has amassed a huge fan following. Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, Ira Khan shared a major update about her personal life.

Ira Khan took to Instagram yesterday and celebrated Promise Day with her new boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In her Instagram post, Ira wrote, “It’s an honour to make promises with and to you”. She also added the hashtags “#hi #whaleyoubemie #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratchessylines #dreamboy”. Along with this sweet caption, Ira shared multiple pictures alongside Nupur Shikhare. Take a look at Ira Khan’s Instagram post here.

After Ira posted these pictures, many fans were curious to know who is Ira Khan’s boyfriend and what does he do? Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness trainer. Nupur Shikhare’s Instagram is proof of his love for fitness. In many of his Instagram posts, Ira and Nupur can be seen working out together.

Apart from being a fitness freak and a personal trainer, Nupur Shikhare also loves to dance. Back in May 2020, Nupur posted a video of himself performing Hrithik Roshan’s signature step from the song Ghungroo. The video received immense love from his fans. Take a look at this video below.

Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur is quite active on Instagram. As mentioned earlier, he loves to stay fit and constantly shares new workout videos. But apart from focusing on his fitness, Nupur also takes some time out and spends it with his mother. On his Instagram handle, Nupur has posted plenty of pictures of his mother. In one of his recent posts, Nupur was enjoying a coffee date with his mother and captioned the picture by writing, “My storyteller”.

