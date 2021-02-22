Who Is Santosh Anand? All About The Yesteryear Lyricist Who Appeared On 'Indian Idol 12'

Veteran lyricist Santosh Anand recently made an appearance on the latest episode of Indian Idol 12, which also guest-starred yesteryear music composer Pyarelal, one half of the iconic Lakshmikant-Pyrarelal duo. Since his appearance on the same, people have become curious about who is Santosh Anand and what is Santosh Anand's age. Those are only some of the questions that are being asked by viewers after the telecast of Indian Idol 12's latest episode. The episode in question saw the veteran musician make an appearance where his heartbreaking story moved the judges including Neha Kakkar. Take a look at the various aspects of the personality in question, such as Santosh Anand's net worth, Santosh Anand's poems and more.

Who is Santosh Anand?

Santosh Anand is a well-known lyricist from the 1970s and 1980s. During his hay days, he had worked on various iconic musical outings in the industry. As per a report on TheIndianPrint, he was married for all of ten years, during which he became a father to a baby boy named Sankalp. Sankalp went on to become a teacher of sociology and criminology to the IAS officers in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Sankalp and his wife's life met a tragic end after the two reportedly jumped in front of an oncoming train that was passing through the town of Kosikalan on October 15, 2014. The two died on the spot.

As a result of the tragedy, Shailaja Anand, daughter of Santosh Anand, has taken on the role of one of his primary caretakers. Santosh Anand has, since the tragedy, reportedly been struggling to make ends meet. Shortly after hearing the story, one of the Indian Idol judges, Neha Kakkar gave the yesteryear lyricist a total of Rs 5 lakh in order to help him navigate through the troubled times.

On the other hand, one of the judges asked him to share some of his work with him so that he can get them released. At one point in time, Santosh Anand was joined in by Kakkar who sang one of his songs, titled Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma from 1972 hit Shor. Santosh Anand's age, as of this writing, is all of 81-year-old.

Santosh Anand's Net Worth:

No accurate piece of information regarding Santosh Anand's net worth is available online. However, it is evident that he hadn't been doing well financially, lately.

